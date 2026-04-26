Soyuz-2.1a rocket delivers 2.5 tonnes of supplies to ISS

MOSCOW, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Soyuz-2.1a rocket, launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, has placed the Progress MS-34 cargo spacecraft into low Earth orbit, and it is now en route to the International Space Station.

According to RIA Novosti, the rocket lifted off at 01:22 Moscow time, with the journey expected to take more than two days, during which the spacecraft will complete 33 orbits around Earth before docking with the International Space Station at 03:01 Moscow time on 28th April.

The cargo spacecraft will deliver more than 2.5 tonnes of supplies to the station, including fuel, food, drinking water, hygiene items, and oxygen to support the station’s atmosphere, in addition to a new Orlan-MS spacesuit for spacewalks.

The spacecraft is also carrying equipment and consumables for scientific experiments aimed at studying the body’s response to weightlessness, the effects of stress on the immune and nervous systems, bone mass loss during space missions, the impact of microorganisms on materials, and the development of water recycling methods.