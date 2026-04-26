Roma beat Bologna in Serie A clash

ROME, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Roma defeated Bologna 2-0 today in the 34th round of the Italian Serie A.

With this result, Roma raised their tally to 61 points in fifth place, while Bologna remained on 48 points in eighth place.

Roma reduced the gap to just two points with fourth-placed Juventus, who have 63 points, as they aim to finish in the top four to qualify for the UEFA Champions League next season.

In other matches in the same round, Parma defeated Pisa 1-0 to reach 42 points in 12th place, while Pisa remained bottom with 18 points.

Hellas Verona drew 0-0 with Lecce, taking Verona to 19 points in 19th place, while Lecce moved to 29 points in 17th place.