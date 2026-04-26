Trump evacuated from White House correspondents’ dinner over security threat

WASHINGTON, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump and senior officials in the US administration were evacuated from the venue hosting the annual White House Correspondents’ Dinner following a security threat.

A source told the Associated Press that the President and members of his administration are all safe and none were injured in the incident, which occurred during the annual event held at the Hilton Washington hotel.

A law enforcement official said that an armed individual opened fire inside the hotel during the dinner.