Trump says White House dinner gunman was 'lone wolf'

WASHINGTON, 26th April, 2026 (WAM) -- US President Donald Trump said he believes the suspected shooter who stormed the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was a “lone wolf.”

“In my opinion, he was a lone wolf,” Trump said, adding he felt there was no reason to believe the attack was connected to the war in Iran.

US sources said the suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, US media report - he will be formally charged in court on Monday.

Interim Washington, D.C., police chief Jeffery Carroll told reporters that the suspect was "armed with a shotgun, a handgun and multiple knives.” The incident took place at about 8:36 p.m., minutes after the event began at the Washington Hilton in Washington, D.C.

According to U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro, the suspect will face two charges: using a firearm during a crime of violence, and assault on a federal officer using a dangerous weapon.