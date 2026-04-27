MOCCAE, ADQCC sign agreement to enhance biosecurity cooperation

AL AIN, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) and Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council (ADQCC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance biosecurity cooperation during the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition 2026.

The agreement was signed by Mohammed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Under-Secretary of MOCCAE, and Fahad Ghareeb Al Shamsi, Acting Secretary-General of ADQCC, in the presence of Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Al Nuaimi said the agreement represents a key step towards strengthening institutional integration and unifying national biosecurity efforts, adding that it supports the development of diagnostic systems and enhances preparedness in addressing animal and plant health and food safety challenges.

He noted that the collaboration aligns with the UAE’s objective of building a proactive and efficient system supported by advanced diagnostic infrastructure, reliable data and qualified national talent, contributing to faster response times and improved regulatory procedures.

He added that biosecurity is a fundamental pillar in protecting supply chains and strengthening food security, stressing the importance of integrated frameworks based on unified standards, data exchange and enhanced laboratory readiness.

Al Shamsi said the agreement reflects a strategic commitment to strengthening laboratory testing capabilities and delivering comprehensive services for consignments entering the UAE through ports of entry.

He explained that cooperation includes laboratory analysis of water, food, animal feed, plants and livestock in line with approved technical standards, supported by ADQCC’s Central Testing Laboratory and its partnership with M42.

He added that the collaboration will contribute to developing national expertise, improving quality assurance and accelerating testing processes using advanced technologies.

The MoU establishes a regulatory framework to enhance biosecurity cooperation, focusing on improving diagnostic testing across veterinary, agricultural and food sectors, and creating a more integrated operational system.

Key areas include enhancing laboratory efficiency, developing technical standards, sharing data, standardising procedures and strengthening inspection and emergency response systems.

The agreement also supports knowledge transfer, capacity building, inter-laboratory testing programmes and scientific research, reinforcing the UAE’s efforts to advance food safety, biosecurity and environmental sustainability.