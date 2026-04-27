Saif bin Zayed visits Emirates Agricultural Conference and Exhibition 2026 in Al Ain

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, visited the second edition of the Emirates Agricultural Conference and Exhibition 2026, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.

Organised by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, the event took place at ADNEC Al Ain from 22 to 26 April under the theme “A Comprehensive Emirati Agricultural Platform...Towards a Sustainable Community and Global Innovation".

It saw wide participation from government and private entities, alongside a distinguished group of experts, farmers and entrepreneurs from the UAE and abroad. The event represents a key milestone in advancing the agricultural sector, supporting local production and strengthening strategic partnerships to address climate challenges.

During a tour of the exhibition, H.H. Sheikh Saif reviewed leading innovations and advanced solutions in the agricultural sector, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to enhancing food security and building a sustainable, technology-driven agricultural ecosystem.

H.H. Sheikh Saif also listened to detailed briefings from participating entities, including the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the National Agricultural Centre, on efforts to develop the sector, improve production efficiency through modern technologies and support farmers through various initiatives.

His tour included visits to several pavilions, notably the entrepreneurs’ zone and Media Farm, where he was briefed on innovative smart agriculture projects. He also visited the small farmers’ corner and learned about their experiences in local production.

The tour further covered the women farmers’ section, where H.H. Sheikh Saif was introduced to successful models of women’s empowerment in the agricultural sector