IV International Autism Conference continues in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The IV International Autism Conference 2026 continued itsactivities on Sunday with a series of sessions and workshops highlighting the latest research and scientific studies on autism.

Organised sessions by the Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination Youth Council, alongside expert-led workshops, drew participation from university students and parents, including talks where families shared their experiences raising children with autism spectrum disorder.

A session titled “Unlimited Potential: Empowering People of Determination in the Labour Market” underscored that investing in people of determination is an investment in human potential. It highlighted the organisation’s Level 2 Employment Readiness Programme, launched in 2023, which has enrolled 578 participants over two years and includes 20 training modules to prepare beneficiaries for the workforce.

The programme also featured a workshop by Dr Hamdan Hamdan, Assistant Professor at Khalifa University, who discussed newly identified genes linked to autism. He told WAM that his research team is working to determine these genes at the neural cell level, with plans to publish findings in medical journals.

Additional lectures were dedicated to supporting families in addressing challenges associated with raising children with autism, attracting strong attendance.

Dr Fidaa Youssef Ahmad Theyab, mother of a child with Angelman syndrome, delivered a lecture titled “Journey of Hope”, focusing on raising awareness among parents on effective ways to support their children and promote acceptance, inclusion and community understanding. She noted that her experience inspired her to author a book documenting her journey.