Sharjah Charity International completes nine aid complexes in six countries

SHARJAH, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Charity International (SCI) has completed the implementation of nine charitable complexes across six countries in the first quarter of 2026, at a total cost of AED2.6 million, as part of its ongoing humanitarian efforts to support developing communities.

The projects were distributed across Bangladesh, the Philippines, Uganda, Nigeria, Benin, and Ghana, reflecting a comprehensive humanitarian approach targeting regions with limited resources and high needs.

Ali Mohammed Al Rashidi, Head of SCI's External Projects and Aid Sector, said the complexes provide essential, integrated facilities that significantly improve living conditions and promote human dignity among beneficiaries.

Al Rashidi emphasised the SCI’s commitment to translating donors’ trust into tangible projects that deliver meaningful, sustainable impact, benefiting individuals and families in underserved communities.