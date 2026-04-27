Sanadak highlights role of financial inclusion in strengthening consumer trust, financial stability

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Faiza Al Awadhi, CEO and Managing Director of Sanadak, the first independent Ombudsman Unit for banking and insurance disputes in the UAE and the MENA region, stated that financial inclusion and financial health extend beyond mere access to services to encompass consumer protection, fairness, and trust, thereby supporting financial stability for individuals and society alike.

Marking Arab Financial Inclusion Day 2026, Al Awadhi stated that Sanadak remains committed to working with financial sector partners to promote an integrated system based on empowerment, protection, and justice, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a leading model in the Arab world.

She added that, as an independent and neutral entity, Sanadak applies the highest standards of integrity and transparency in resolving banking and insurance disputes, ensuring fairness and strengthening the sustainability of the financial system.

Al Awadhi noted that Sanadak provides fair and efficient dispute resolution solutions, accelerates complaint handling, and enhances accessibility for all segments of society, including underserved groups, through digital solutions that simplify procedures and improve the customer experience.

She stressed that Sanadak plays a key role in advancing sustainable financial inclusion and financial health, in line with the UAE’s vision for a globally competitive financial sector and an informed, empowered financial community.