Magnitude 6.2 quake hits Japan's Hokkaido, no tsunami warning issued

TOKYO, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A quake with a magnitude of 6.2 struck Japan's Hokkaido on Monday, but the country's weather agency issued no tsunami warning and ruled out links to an ongoing advisory about the risk of a powerful quake occurring in the region.

The 5:23 am quake registered upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale of 7 in the Tokachi region of the northern main island and occurred at a depth of about 83 kilometres, Kyodo News reported, citing the Japan Meteorological Agency.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The earthquake's magnitude was initially estimated at 6.1 but was later revised up.