Abu Dhabi Marathon designated Gold Label Road Race by World Athletics

ABU DHABI, 27th April, 2026 (WAM) -- World Athletics has awarded the Abu Dhabi Marathon, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and sponsored by ADNOC, the "Gold Label Road Race" designation, recognising the event’s high organisational standards and rising status among leading global road races.

This classification is one of the highest recognitions granted by World Athletics to road races. Events are evaluated according to a set of strict criteria that includes the quality of organisation, the level of international participation, safety standards, services provided to runners, and compliance with globally recognised technical regulations.

The accolade highlights the advanced status the event has achieved since its launch. The race has successfully attracted elite professional and amateur runners from around the world, in addition to thousands of participants from within the UAE and internationally.

It also reflects the ongoing efforts of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in organising and developing major sporting events, contributing to the promotion of sports participation and healthy lifestyles among community members, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global destination for hosting major sporting events.

"The Abu Dhabi Marathon receiving the Gold Label Road Race classification represents a new achievement that reflects the event’s success in implementing the highest international organisational standards," said Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. "It also confirms the growing status the race now enjoys on the global road running calendar, in addition to its role in encouraging community members to practice sports, promote healthy lifestyles, and enhance the quality of life for all members of society."

The Abu Dhabi Marathon is considered one of the emirate’s most prominent annual sporting events. It offers several race distances for different categories of runners, including the full marathon (42.2 km), the half marathon, as well as shorter-distance races that support wider community participation.

Since its launch in 2018, the event has attracted more than 10,000 runners in its first edition and has witnessed continuous growth in subsequent editions.

In the second edition in 2019, participation rose to more than 16,000 runners, while the third edition in 2021, held after being postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, attracted around 12,000 runners under precautionary measures.

Numbers climbed to more than 20,000 in 2022 and around 25,000 in 2023. The 2024 edition drew over 33,000 runners from more than 150 nationalities, with the latest race recording more than 37,000 participants.