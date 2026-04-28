UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team wins 12 medals at Paris Open Grand Prix

PARIS, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Jiu-Jitsu National Team, sponsored by Mubadala Investment Company, concluded the 2026 Paris Open Grand Prix with 12 medals, including five golds. The impressive haul emphasised the team’s composed, consistent performance on the mats across two days of high-level competition in the French capital.

The UAE national team opened its campaign with two gold medals, one silver, and two bronze on day one, before adding seven more the following afternoon, including three more gold, two silver, and two bronze.

Abdulrahman Abdulhaq secured the country’s first gold in Paris, triumphing in the 62kg category, while Faisal Alwahedi topped the 69kg division. Ahmad Khalifa Andeez earned silver at 69kg, while Rashed Mohammed Alshehhi and Abdulrahman Sayedna Sayed Mohammed each claimed bronze in the 56kg division.

Day two saw gold medals from Maryam Adnan Ali (45kg), Balqees Abdulkarim (48kg), and Ammar Khalil Al Hosani (94kg). Silver medals were secured by Al Anoud Ibrahim Al Harbi (48kg) and Saeed Hamad Al Kaabi (85kg), while Abdullah Ahmed Al Kaabi (94kg) and Meera Hassan Al Hosani (52kg) added two bronze medals.

The competition featured strong international participation, with athletes presenting diverse technical styles, resulting in closely contested bouts where outcomes were often decided by fine margins.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation, congratulated the athletes on their performance. He said: “The level demonstrated reflects a clear commitment to the technical programme and the ability to execute under the demands of high-level competition, where managing each phase of the bout requires precision and discipline.

“This participation forms part of a long-term preparation programme focused on enhancing performance quality, and preparing athletes to compete against opponents from different technical schools. The continued support of the UAE leadership provides the framework that enables this approach, offering regular exposure to high-level competition, which is reflected in the team’s progress and growing ability to succeed internationally.”

Abdulrahman Abdulhaq called his level “high from the first bout” and said “staying focused made the difference”, while Balqees Abdulkarim added: “At this level, success comes from making the right decisions at the right time.”

The team left Paris with strong indicators of consistency and competitive depth, reinforcing the UAE’s presence on the international jiu-jitsu stage.