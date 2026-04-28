Indonesia’s economy expected to sustain growth above 5% in 2026 despite rising global uncertainty: Minister

JAKARTA, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) - Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said Indonesia’s economy remains resilient and is expected to sustain growth above 5% this year despite rising global uncertainty.

“Our economic fundamentals remain solid. We recorded growth of 5.11% last year and are targeting 5.4% in 2026,” he said as quoted by Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA), citing stable inflation, strong domestic consumption, and sound financing conditions.

Speaking at the Bank Indonesia headquarters in Jakarta on Monday, Hartarto said the economy was projected to grow at least 5.5% in the first quarter, with inflation at 3.48% and the consumer confidence index at 122.9.

He noted that household consumption contributes about 54% of gross domestic product (GDP), remaining the main driver of the economy.

Hartarto also said Indonesia has recorded a trade surplus for 70 consecutive months, totaling US$148.2 billion.