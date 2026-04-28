Nikkei ends above 60,000 points for 1st time on tech gains

TOKYO, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) - The Nikkei stock index finished above the 60,000-point line for the first time on Monday, propelled by heavyweight technology shares and hopes for a breakthrough in the Middle East conflict, Kyodo News reported.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 821.18 points, or 1.38%, from Friday at 60,537.36. The broader Topix index finished 18.69 points, or 0.50%, higher at 3,735.28.

On the top-tier Prime Market, the main gainers were electric appliance, nonferrous metal and machinery issues.

The U.S. dollar mostly traded in the lower 159 yen range in Tokyo, after strengthening to the upper 159 yen level, as a flight-to-safety mood eased.

At 5 p.m., the dollar fetched 159.23-25 yen compared with 159.30-40 yen in New York and 159.67-69 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1742-1744 and 186.98-187.02 yen against $1.1717-1727 and 186.73-83 yen in New York and $1.1689-1693 and 186.66-70 yen in Tokyo late Friday afternoon.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond ended up 0.035 percentage point from Friday's close at 2.470%, as the debt was sold on inflation concerns with crude oil prices remaining elevated.

The Nikkei stock index surpassed the 60,000 line soon after the market opened, on rises in heavyweight technology shares tracking gains by U.S. counterparts late last week.

Robust earnings results of Japanese companies also supported the sentiment, while gains were partly trimmed toward the end of the day's trading on a wait-and-see mood ahead of the release of heavyweight Advantest Corp.'s earnings results after the close of the market.