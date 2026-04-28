Qatari Prime Minister, Egyptian counterpart discuss regional developments

DOHA, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, has held a phone call with Prime Minister of Egypt, Dr. Mostafa Madbouly.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the call reviewed bilateral cooperation and ways to strengthen it, in addition to discussing regional developments, particularly those related to the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and efforts aimed at de-escalation to support security and stability in the region.