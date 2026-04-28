Kuwaiti Crown Prince, US VP review latest regional, international developments

KUWAIT, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwaiti Crown Prince His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Monday conducted a phone call with US Vice President JD Vance.

During the phone conversation, they exchanged views on the latest regional and international developments and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz as well as relevant challenges and serious economic problems affecting global maritime navigation and trade, and energy supply security.

They further reviewed historical and distinguished bilateral relations between the State of

Kuwait and the US, and military and security ties, stressing the ironclad strategic alliance

between both friendly countries.

For his part, the US Vice President reaffirmed US support for the State of Kuwait regarding

all measures it may take to safeguard its security and stability.