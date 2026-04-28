US stocks close at record highs

NEW YORK, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- US stock indices hit new record highs at the close of trading on Monday, as global oil prices rose.

The S&P 500 rose 0.1% to close at a record 7173.9, while the Nasdaq gained 0.2% to reach a fresh high of 24887 on Monday. The Dow Jones however, fell 63 points.

Oil prices nevertheless continued to climb, rising about 2%. Attention is also on upcoming monetary policy decisions from major central banks, including the Federal Reserve.

Among sectors, communication services, financials, and technology posted gains, while consumer staples lagged.