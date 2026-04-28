Suspect charged with attempted assassination of Trump at Washington dinner

WASHINGTON, 28th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The man who authorities say tried to storm the White House Correspondents' Association dinner with guns and knives was charged Monday with the attempted assassination of President Donald Trump, AP reported.

Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from California, appeared in court Monday to face federal charges after the chaotic encounter Saturday that resulted in shots being fired, Trump being hurried off the stage unharmed and guests ducking for cover underneath their tables.

The Justice Department charged Allen with two additional firearms counts, including discharging a weapon during a crime of violence.

"Violence has no place in civic life," acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said at a news conference. "We will ensure accountability is swift and certain."

He was ordered to remain jailed pending additional court hearings, and faces up to life in prison if convicted of the assassination count alone.