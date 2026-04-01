Sharjah Capacity Development launches summit to equip young Emiratis for parliamentary roles

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Capacity Development has announced the launch of the “Sharjah Parliamentary Summit,” an integrated development programme designed to prepare young Emiratis for parliamentary engagement and strengthen their role in governance and public discourse.

A practical platform that blends theoretical knowledge with real-world application

The initiative serves as a practical platform that blends theoretical knowledge with real-world application. Participants will gain insights into the functioning of local, regional, and international parliaments, while also building competencies in policy analysis and legislative drafting—equipping them to better understand and shape decision-making processes.

The programme also features a range of training modules covering leadership, protocol, and parliamentary etiquette, along with professional report writing. In addition, it focuses on enhancing public speaking abilities and debate skills, fostering participants’ confidence and their capacity to influence effectively.

Furthermore, the summit includes field visits that offer direct exposure to institutional work environments, enabling participants to connect academic concepts with hands-on practice. The experience culminates in a full parliamentary simulation, where participants engage in policymaking and decision-making exercises within a setting that closely mirrors reality.

In this context, Khalid Ibrahim Al Nakhi, Director of the Sharjah Capacity Development, affirmed that the launch of this programme reflects the Sharjah Capacity Development’s commitment to empowering young Emiratis and broadening their engagement in public affairs. He noted that the Sharjah Parliamentary Summit represents a distinctive platform for nurturing a well-informed generation equipped with critical thinking skills and a solid understanding of parliamentary processes, thereby reinforcing their role as active partners in shaping the future.

Targeting Emiratis aged 18 to 24 with a genuine interest in parliamentary work and public policy, the six-month programme will run from May to November 2026, with priority given to graduates of the Sharjah Youth Shura.