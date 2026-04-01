Fair to partly cloudy conditions with active winds expected through 3 May

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) expects the weather from Wednesday until 3 May to be fair to partly cloudy at intervals. Active winds are anticipated at times, which may stir dust and lead to rough sea conditions, particularly offshore in the Arabian Gulf.

Wednesday will be fair to partly cloudy. Winds will be north-westerly to south-easterly, light to moderate and active at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h. The sea will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf, and light in the Sea of Oman.

Thursday’s weather will remain fair to partly cloudy with north-easterly to north-westerly winds. Sea conditions will be light to moderate, potentially turning rough in the Arabian Gulf, while the Sea of Oman will be light to moderate.

On Friday, conditions will be generally fair and occasionally partly cloudy. Light to moderate north-westerly to north-easterly winds will prevail, potentially reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be light to moderate and may become rough in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

The outlook for Saturday and Sunday suggests generally fair weather. Light to moderate north-westerly to north-easterly winds will continue, while the sea will be light to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and light to moderate, occasionally rough, in the Sea of Oman.