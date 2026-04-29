Paris Saint-Germain edge Bayern Munich in nine-goal thriller

PARIS, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Paris Saint-Germain secured a 5-4 victory over Bayern Munich tonight at the Parc des Princes in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The high-scoring encounter saw Khvicha Kvaratskhelia net twice for the French side in the 24th and 56th minutes, alongside goals from Joao Neves in the 33rd minute and an Ousmane Dembele penalty in the 58th.

Bayern Munich kept the tie close with goals from Harry Kane, who converted a 17th-minute penalty, Michael Olise in the 41st, Dayot Upamecano in the 65th, and Luis Diaz in the 68th minute. The result leaves the tie finely balanced ahead of the second leg.