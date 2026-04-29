Korea's retail sales rise 5.6% in March

SEOUL, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea's major retail companies saw revenue rise 5.6 percent year-on-year in March, driven by robust consumption demand fuelled by a sharp increase in inbound travellers to Korea and the back-to-school season, government data showed Wednesday.

Offline retailers reported 1.9 percent on-year growth in sales, with department stores posting a sharp growth of 14.7 percent and convenience stores enjoying a 2.7 percent gain in revenue, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources.

The ministry said department stores, in particular, saw their revenue increase across fashion and sports items, and children's goods, as a record 2.06 million foreign tourists visited the country in March. Shopping demand also rose with the start of a new school year.

Offline supermarkets, however, saw their revenue drop 15.2 percent on-year with the continued growth of the e-commerce sector.

The revenue of major online retail platforms climbed 8.1 percent on-year, led by the growth in sales of cosmetics, groceries, household items and home appliances.

Online platforms accounted for 60.6 percent of total retail sales in March, while department stores took up 15.4 percent, convenience stores 13.9 percent and supermarkets 8.1 percent.