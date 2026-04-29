TRENDS participates in 'Rabat International Book Fair' with 450 publications

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group, through its virtual office in Morocco, will participate in the 31st International Publishing and Book Fair in Rabat, which runs from 30th April to 10th May at the OLM Souissi venue in the Moroccan capital.

The Group is showcasing more than 450 publications, spanning scientific series, research papers, and studies across economic, geopolitical, technological, political, and social fields.

This is TRENDS’ second consecutive participation in the fair, coinciding with the city’s selection as World Book Capital 2026.

TRENDS pavilion will mark the occasion by launching a range of new titles and organising a series of knowledge-driven events and intellectual discussions with representatives of think tanks and academic, research, and scientific institutions from North Africa. It will also explore partnerships with international publishers to support the publishing ecosystem and advance knowledge at both regional and global levels.

This edition, organised by Morocco’s Ministry of Youth, Culture, and Communication, brings together more than 891 publishing houses and cultural and intellectual institutions from over 61 countries.

France is the guest of honour, with the event hosting a lineup of thinkers, researchers and writers from around the world.

TRENDS Group said its participation reflects its commitment to disseminating specialised knowledge and making research more accessible, particularly in strategy, technology and economics.

It added that it aims to support publishing and translation, encourage intellectual output, and expand engagement with readers and research communities in North Africa, while facilitating cooperation with publishers and academic institutions.

Rawdha Al-Marzooqi, researcher and Director of Distribution and Exhibitions at TRENDS Group, said the participation goes beyond showcasing publications to fostering an interactive environment that promotes reading, creative thinking and knowledge awareness, alongside the launch of new titles.