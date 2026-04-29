FIFA increases financial distribution to all 48 World Cup teams by 15%

VANCOUVER, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Football's governing body (FIFA) announced on Tuesday that it will hike the money received by all 48 teams participating this summer by 15 percent.

The national teams competing in the event in the United States, Mexico and Canada will see their preparation money rise from $1.5 million to $2.5 million.

Qualification compensation goes from $9 million to $10 million, and contributions toward team ​delegation expenses and increased ticket allotments will go up more than $16 million.

Remaining additional income that FIFA receives will be split among all 211 national federations.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement, "FIFA is proud to be in its most solid financial position ever, enabling us to help all our Member Associations in an unprecedented way. ‌This is one ?more example of how FIFA's resources are reinvested back into the game."

Building on the creation of the Afghan Women’s Refugee Team and their subsequent debut during the FIFA Unites – Women’s Series 2025, the FIFA Council agreed to amend the FIFA Governance Regulations to allow for the participation of the team in official FIFA competitions.

The FIFA Council confirmed an amendment to the Regulations for the FIFA World Cup 2026 whereby single yellow cards in the final competition will be cancelled after the group stage and then again after the quarter-finals.

The FIFA Council appointed Armenia and Georgia as the hosts of the FIFA U-20 World Cup 2029.

In addition, it also confirmed the appointment of the United States, and specifically Miami, to host the final phase of the 2027 edition of the FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, which is due to take place from 27th to 31st January next year.

The corresponding FIFA Women’s Champions Cup competition regulations were also approved. It was also confirmed that the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026, due to be staged in Qatar, will take place from 19th November to 13th December this year.

The following competition dates were included in the Men’s International Match Calendar: AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 from 7th January to 5th February 2027; Concacaf Gold Cup 2027 from 19th June to 11th July 2027; CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2027 from 19th June to 17th July 2027.

As per the FIFA Statutes and applicable regulations, it was confirmed that the FIFA presidential election for the 2027-2031 term of office will take place at the 77th FIFA Congress, to be held in 2027, with the electoral period starting on 30th April 2026.