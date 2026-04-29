Sharjah Archives organises training programme on document sorting

SHARJAH, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Archives, in cooperation with Sharjah Department of Human Resources (SDHR), has organised a specialised training programme titled “Document Sorting and Disposal” at the Holy Quran Academy.

The programme covered two main themes. The first focused on document sorting methodologies, starting from defining objectives, stages, and requirements, to automated sorting outputs and their role in improving performance efficiency.

The second theme reviewed document disposal mechanisms based on approved regulatory frameworks and scientific methodologies, ensuring procedural integrity, accuracy of implementation, and the protection of information confidentiality.

The programme also included a practical component through hands-on exercises that reinforced theoretical concepts and enhanced participants’ readiness to efficiently and effectively apply sorting and disposal procedures within government work environments.

Alia Al Salman, Deputy Director of the Records Department, said the programme reflects ongoing cooperation with SDHR and Sharjah Archives’ commitment to supporting government entities in adopting best practices, unifying procedures and strengthening institutional performance and compliance.