MOI, MOE roll out 'Nafea' forum to promote positive values in schools

ABU DHABI, 29th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Interior, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, organised a virtual forum under the “Nafea” community and national awareness campaign, dedicated to safeguarding children and youth. Held across public schools in the UAE, the forum coincided with the Year of the Family 2026.

It forms part of a strategic partnership aimed at reinforcing authentic Emirati values and translating national directives into practical initiatives that enhance quality of life and promote a safe, supportive learning environment.

The forum featured a series of educational sessions delivered by specialised departments within the Ministry of Interior, designed to instil community values and encourage positive conduct among students. The Child Protection Centre presented a session on “Combating Bullying,” while the General Directorate of Happiness addressed “Creating a Safe and Positive School Environment.” The Law Respect Culture Bureau at the General Directorate of Community Protection and Crime Prevention delivered a session on “Positive Citizenship and the Rule of Law.”

The programme also included awareness videos produced by the National Programs Department, alongside an overview of registration procedures for the “Nafea” platform and the national volunteering platform “Emirates Volunteers,” under the supervision of the Ministry’s Public Relations Department. These platforms aim to motivate students to engage in community service, nurture a spirit of volunteerism, and reinforce the values of tolerance, cooperation, and humanitarian action.

Officials from both ministries affirmed that this collaboration reflects a high level of institutional integration in support of national efforts to strengthen community awareness, enhance individual protection, and advance a safe school environment. They underscored that fostering an informed and responsible generation is a shared priority, contributing to the development of future leaders.

The “Nafea” campaign continues to roll out its educational initiatives across diverse student groups, with the objective of promoting authentic values rooted in Emirati society and shaping a generation capable of addressing negative behaviours and serving as a positive role model.