Dubai’s General Network of Government Communication highlights key pillars of effective government communication in responding to regional developments

DUBAI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Network of Government Communication, under the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, convened at Emirates Towers to review Dubai’s coordinated media response to recent regional developments, examine best practices, and build on its outcomes.

The meeting highlighted the high level of alignment across government entities and the strength of a unified communication approach led by the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO). The approach proved effective in reinforcing public confidence and transparency through timely and accurate communication, reflecting the resilience of the community and the stability of the emirate’s economy.

The meeting was attended by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, and Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and Director General of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti said: “Effective government communication is a cornerstone of resilience and a key driver of public confidence in government institutions. Guided by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the UAE continues to set a benchmark in effective government communication. The commitment of our teams and strong coordination across government entities have been central to this success.”

Al Basti added that Dubai is today stronger, more agile and better positioned to respond to evolving developments, having once again set a benchmark in delivering accurate and timely information to the public, safeguarding community safety and security, and advancing the leadership’s vision of a safe and stable environment for all, while introducing comprehensive economic measures and maintaining the resilience and balance of the economy.

Mona Ghanem Al Marri praised the strong coordination demonstrated by the General Network of Government Communication in managing media responses to recent regional developments. She noted that the approach was grounded in transparency and professionalism, and aligned with best practices in government communication, with all teams working in close coordination to ensure a high level of readiness and rapid response.

Al Marri said that internal efforts continued around the clock from the very outset of the recent regional developments. A fully integrated team was mobilised, bringing together the Dubai Media Council, the Government of Dubai Media Office, the Dubai Press Club, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of GDMO, and Dubai Media Incorporated.

She added that operations were guided by strict performance benchmarks, with continuous monitoring of effectiveness across key indicators, including the speed of information dissemination, the breadth of its reach, and its overall impact in addressing developments.

Sabah Salem Al Shamsi, Assistant Secretary General of Government Communication and General Secretariat Affairs at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “The exemplary media management demonstrated Dubai's ability to own its media narrative and present it to the world, resulting in a swift transformation from a discourse of risk analysis to global recognition of Dubai's excellence in responding effectively to change.”

The meeting featured a presentation on key developments in media regulation and the role of the Dubai Media Council in supporting media professionals and upholding high standards of professionalism.

Rashid Al Marri, CEO of the Media Regulatory Office at the Dubai Media Council, said the Media Regulation Sector at the Dubai Media Council continues to develop regulatory frameworks and guidelines to support media professionals and limit the spread of misinformation. He highlighted the Council’s role in addressing unauthorised photography and unverified reporting and stressed the importance of adhering to professional and ethical standards.

Al Marri added that the Sector accelerated the rollout of a new system for issuing temporary media permits, enabling local and international media to carry out coverage in a professional and organised manner, while also supporting journalists arriving from abroad.

During the meeting, Hend Fekri, Director of Strategic Media Relations at the Government of Dubai Media Office, outlined key elements of effective media management during the period, highlighting the rapid pace of developments, the high volume of content across social media, and the spread of misinformation from unverified digital accounts.

She noted that the response was anchored in proactive planning, unified and continuously updated core messaging delivered in multiple languages, and close coordination across government, semi-government, federal entities, and the private sector. A multidisciplinary team structure further strengthened the ability to respond to developments in real time.

Fekri added that 24/7 monitoring and rapid response to misleading narratives played a critical role in limiting rumours and reinforcing facts, while extensive engagement with local, regional, and international media helped reassure the public and global audiences that operations in Dubai continued as normal, reflecting the emirate’s preparedness and resilience.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, highlighted the role of soft power in strengthening government communication and bringing it closer to people in a clear and accessible way, particularly during crisis response. She noted that the exceptional regional developments called for leveraging creative storytelling to effectively amplify Dubai’s narrative, ensuring wide reach and positive impact.

She explained that this approach focused on delivering the narrative through innovative and community-centric content, including everyday scenes that reinforced a sense of stability and reassurance. This was supported by multilingual awareness guides aimed at informing the public and promoting safe practices, alongside citywide activations in collaboration with the private sector, using outdoor media and digital screens to foster a shared sense of pride and belonging across Dubai’s diverse community.

Dr. Moosa Tariq Khoory, Director of Economic Policies and Strategies at the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai, said: “The approval of AED1 billion in economic support measures by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has reinforced confidence in the partnership between the Government of Dubai and the business community, while supporting business continuity. Dubai adopts an integrated approach to economic management, underpinned by close monitoring of developments and regular risk assessments across government entities. Strategic initiatives are developed through rigorous studies and are designed to serve investors, entrepreneurs and talent, further strengthening Dubai’s global standing.”

The meeting reaffirmed Dubai’s commitment to a unified, proactive and transparent communication approach that strengthens public confidence and reinforces the emirate’s resilience in navigating regional and global developments.