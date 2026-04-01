Child Digital Safety Council discusses safety mechanisms in cyberspace

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Child Digital Safety Council has organised a workshop focused on developing a risk-based classification system for digital platforms, attended by H.H. Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice Chair of the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council,. The session focused on implementing Federal Decree Law No. 26 of 2025 to enhance child protection in the digital environment.

Sana bint Mohamed Suhail, Minister of Family, emphasised that the initiative reflects the UAE's commitment to placing families at the centre of national policy. She stated that classifying platforms based on risk levels is a strategic step toward a proactive regulatory framework that empowers children while safeguarding them from digital threats.

The workshop reviewed a comprehensive system to categorise platforms by their functions, such as social interaction and content publishing. Discussions covered risk criteria including content, communication, and commercial practices.

The participants also examined proposed safety obligations, such as enhancing default security settings, restricting high-risk features, and ensuring privacy protections.

The initiative aligns with the comprehensive national digital safety framework to protect children, promoting a partnership between government entities, families, and digital platforms. It includes enforcement mechanisms and a transitional period for platforms to comply with the new standards, ensuring a secure and balanced digital future for children in the UAE.