Fujairah Government participates in Geospatial World Forum in Amsterdam

AMSTERAM, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Fujairah Government participated in the Geospatial World Forum at RAI Congress Centre, Amsterdam.

The delegation was led by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Director-General of Fujairah Digital Government, and Director of Fujairah Geographic Information System Center (FGISC) Dr. Ahmed Hassan Almurshidi.

The visit focused on exploring the latest advancements in Geographic Information Systems (GIS), artificial intelligence linked to spatial data, and smart city applications. These technologies aim to enhance decision-making processes and the efficiency of government services in the emirate.

During the forum, Fujairah participated in a panel discussion regarding smart city infrastructure and the role of geospatial data in urban planning and resource management.

Sheikh Mohammed Al Sharqi, emphasiSed that this engagement reflects Fujairah's commitment to global digital transformation trends and the adoption of modern technologies to improve quality of life.

Dr. Almurshidi highlighted the importance of integrating geographical data with digital services to build an advanced information infrastructure. He noted that such integration supports strategic planning and prepares the emirate for future developmental requirements.