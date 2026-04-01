Sharjah Art Foundation unveils theme, framework for 17th Sharjah Biennial

SHARJAH, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Art Foundation has unveiled the title and curatorial framework of the 17th Sharjah Biennial, set to take place from 21st January to 13th June 2027, bringing together 109 artists from around the world.

Held under the title “What remains, sits restive”, the Biennial explores transformations in contemporary art by examining the present as an امتداد of historical and cultural shifts that continue to shape today’s reality.

The Biennial brings together two curatorial approaches by Angela Harutyunyan and Paula Nascimento, forming an artistic dialogue addressing themes of memory, history and transformation through diverse artistic practices.

Harutyunyan’s approach re-examines the trajectories of modernity across different contexts, while Nascimento focuses on the impact of social and cultural transformations, including “slow violence”, and their effects on both tangible and intangible spaces.

The Biennial will be held across multiple venues in Sharjah, presenting works that reflect diverse perspectives and contribute to new readings of contemporary reality.

Through this edition, Sharjah Biennial continues to strengthen its position as a global platform for the arts, fostering cultural dialogue, knowledge exchange, and artistic engagement with pressing human and cultural issues.