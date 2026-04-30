UAE President congratulates Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate in phone call

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated His Excellency Ali Al Zaidi during a phone call on his designation to form a new government in the Republic of Iraq.

His Highness wished him success in his new role and affirmed the UAE’s continued commitment to strengthening ties and supporting efforts that contribute to stability in Iraq and meet the aspirations of its people for progress and prosperity.

His Excellency expressed his appreciation to His Highness and conveyed his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.