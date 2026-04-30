Canada selected to host new multinational defence bank

TORONTO, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- ⁠Canada has been selected to host a new multinational defence bank as negotiations among the founding ​countries ended in Montreal on Wednesday, the Globe and Mail reported.

Reuters reported that the decision was ‌made ⁠after the final of three ‌rounds ⁠of negotiations hosted ​by Canada ⁠and involving the 19 founding countries of ⁠the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank.

Ottawa has been leading the push ​for a ‌defence and resilience bank (DSRB) ​as part of Prime ​Minister Mark Carney's effort ⁠to bolster co-operation between NATO members and ​other allies.