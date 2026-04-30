Canada selected to host new multinational defence bank

TORONTO, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Canada has been selected to host a new multinational defence bank as negotiations among the founding countries ended in Montreal on Wednesday, the Globe and Mail reported.
Reuters reported that the decision was made after the final of three rounds of negotiations hosted by Canada and involving the 19 founding countries of the Defence, Security and Resilience Bank.
Ottawa has been leading the push for a defence and resilience bank (DSRB) as part of Prime Minister Mark Carney's effort to bolster co-operation between NATO members and other allies.