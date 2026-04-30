S&P maintains S. Korea's rating at 'AA' with stable outlook

SEOUL, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Global credit appraiser S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday maintained its credit rating on South Korea at "AA," with a stable outlook.

S&P has kept South Korea's long-term sovereign credit rating at the third-highest level on the company's table of "AA" since August 2016, when it upgraded the rating by one notch from "AA-", Yonhap News Agency reported.

"The dislocation of the global energy market is a risk to (South) Korea's economy in 2026. However, we expect the country's highly competitive electronics sector and supportive fiscal policy to temper these headwinds," the agency said in its latest report.

The agency said the policy environment has returned to normal following the election of President Lee Jae Myung in June 2025, adding that the current administration is well-positioned to respond decisively to risks stemming from the global energy market crisis.

Therefore, the agency expected the country's real gross domestic product to remain higher than most other high-income economies over the next three to four years.

The agency also said geopolitical risks continue to weigh on South Korea's sovereign rating.