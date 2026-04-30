Libyan Coast Guard recovers 17 bodies, rescues 7 migrants off Tobruk

TOBRUK, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- The Libyan Coast Guard has recovered the bodies of 17 migrants and successfully rescued 7 others, in one of the most challenging rescue operations off the country’s coast.

The Libyan Red Crescent stated in a release that the Al-Marqab patrol boat, affiliated with the naval base, was able to recover the bodies of 17 and rescue 7 survivors who had been stranded for eight days at sea off the coast of Tobruk, in the far east of the country.

The statement did not disclose the nationalities or further details about the migrants.

The Red Crescent indicated that the rescue operation and the recovery of the bodies lasted for 8 hours of continuous work under difficult conditions, and that humanitarian aid and first aid were provided to the survivors in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.