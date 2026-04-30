China's 2025 data production hits 52.26 zettabytes

FUZHOU, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- China produced 52.26 zettabytes of data in 2025, an increase of 27.28 % year on year, said Liu Liehong, head of the National Data Administration, on Wednesday.

According to Xinhua News Agency, data generated by China's system software and artificial intelligence (AI) reached 26.92 zettabytes in 2025, overtaking the volume of traditionally dominant internet of things (IoT) data for the first time, Liu said at the opening of the 9th Digital China Summit in Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province.

He also noted that the value added by the country's core digital economy industries accounted for more than 10.5 % of GDP last year, and that digital infrastructure is being upgraded at an accelerating pace.