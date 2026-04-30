Borouge delivers resilient Q1 2026 net profit of $156 million

ABU DHABI, 30th April, 2026 (WAM) -- Borouge Plc announced a resilient financial and operational performance for the first quarter of 2026, delivering revenue of $1.2 billion, adjusted EBITDA of $343 million and net profit of $156 million despite current regional developments and logistics challenges.

The company’s results were underpinned by strong operational execution, delivering 1.21 million tonnes of production at 98 percent of nameplate capacity.

Despite the regional developments impacting the Strait of Hormuz, 61 percent of March production was successfully routed through alternative logistics channels.

Prices saw strong growth of 62 percent in March, driven by a global supply shortage of polyolefins, and have remained high in April, supporting the outlook for the full year.

“We would like to recognise our people for their unwavering professionalism and commitment despite significant challenges in the region," said Hazeem Sultan Al Suwaidi, Chief Executive Officer of Borouge Plc.

He added that Borouge delivered a resilient Q1 2026 performance, reflecting strong execution, operational excellence and continuous cost discipline. The business continuity plans have been tested and proven.

"With global prices showing encouraging signs of recovery and as market conditions improve, we are well positioned to translate this opportunity into earnings, maintaining reliable supply for our customers, and continuing to deliver sustainable value for our shareholders," Al Suwaidi said.

In Q1, Borouge Plc recorded production volumes of 1.21 million tonnes, operating at 98 percent of nameplate capacity and demonstrating strong operational resilience. Unsold volumes were placed into storage for distribution in the coming months through effective inventory management and alternative logistics solutions, while the company continued to prioritise the safety of its people and the integrity of its assets.

Borouge Plc’s Q1 2026 performance highlights the resilience of its operating model and the flexibility of its commercial and logistics platform, supported by effective business continuity planning and close coordination with stakeholders and local authorities.

In Q1 2026, Borouge Plc achieved robust revenues of $1.2 billion. The company activated alternative distribution routes due to Strait of Hormuz disruptions. Higher logistics and freight costs were absorbed into the company’s pricing strategy. The swift response of Borouge Plc’s business continuity measures has helped support supply during a period of disruption.

Borouge Plc shareholders approved a total of $1.32 billion of dividend payments in respect of FY 2025 (16.2 fils per share) at the company’s Annual General Assembly on 7 th April 2026.

This dividend is expected to be maintained by Borouge International through to at least 2030, subject to shareholder approval.

The final shareholder-approved dividend payment for 2025 amounts to $658 million (8.1 fils per share), to be paid on or around 5th May 2026 to all shareholders of record as of 17th April 2026.

Under a recent favourable agreement with ADNOC and OMV, Borouge Plc has been granted operational control and marketing rights for the Borouge 4 mega project requiring no upfront capital investment from Borouge Plc.

The agreement is expected to generate a cumulative net profit of $400 million over the next three years, representing approximately 10 percent annual earnings accretion to Borouge Plc following full ramp-up.

Borouge Plc also achieved $143 million in value generation during the quarter through its AI Digitalisation & Technology programme and advanced its 3D printing and digital warehouse initiative, producing critical spare parts on demand, contributing to reduced lead times and lower inventory carrying costs.