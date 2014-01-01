UN official calls for urgent demining operations in Gaza, West Bank to protect civilians

NEW YORK, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- A UN official has called for the urgent expansion of mine clearance operations across the Gaza Strip and the West Bank to reduce the growing risks to innocent civilians.

Julius van der Walt, Head of the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS), told a press briefing via video link from Gaza to the UN Headquarters in New York that explosive ordnance contamination in both Gaza and the West Bank constitutes an emergency.

He noted that a rapid damage and needs assessment conducted by international bodies showed that approximately 1.9 million of Gaza's 2.1 million residents have been displaced, while 60% have lost their homes, and human development has regressed by an estimated 77 years.

He added that explosive ordnance in the Palestinian territories has exacerbated the suffering of the population, with more than 1,000 people killed or injured since October 2023—an average of one victim per day—noting that nearly half of the victims are children, though actual figures are likely higher.

He explained that contamination not only threatens lives but also obstructs humanitarian aid and prevents a return to normalcy, as aid convoys face daily explosion risks on transit routes, families cannot rebuild safely among the rubble, and farmers are unable to cultivate their lands.

The official indicated that specialist teams have not yet been able to carry out comprehensive surveys, but initial indicators show an extremely high density of explosives in a small geographical area; field missions have identified approximately 1,000 hazardous items, averaging one explosive device every 600 metres.

Regarding the West Bank, he noted an increase in contamination over the past two years, with more than 400 incidents involving fragmentation recorded since the latest escalation.

He stressed that addressing the threat of explosive ordnance is a fundamental step toward recovery and peace, requiring sustained cooperation with local partners to support a coordinated response through training and awareness, particularly for the most vulnerable groups.