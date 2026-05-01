Hazza bin Zayed receives sheikhs, officials, citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region

AL AIN, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, along with several sheikhs, officials and citizens at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain Region.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan engaged in cordial conversations with the attendees, reflecting the strong bonds between the leadership and the people of the UAE, and discussed a range of topics related to the nation and its citizens.

The meeting comes as part of H.H.’s commitment to strengthening direct engagement with the people of Al Ain Region and listening to their aspirations and needs.

H.H. also received members of the organising committee of the second edition of the Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibition in Al Ain, commending their efforts in the successful delivery of this year’s edition. H.H. affirmed the importance of the event as an integrated platform for advancing innovation in the agricultural sector, strengthening cross-sector partnerships, and empowering farmers, contributing to the development of a sustainable agricultural ecosystem and enhancing food security in the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan also received a delegation from TRENDS Group and was briefed on the organisation’s key roles, as well as its leading studies and research outputs that support decision-making and provide specialised insights and analysis across various fields.

Attendees expressed their appreciation for the opportunity to meet H.H., noting that such gatherings reflect the leadership’s longstanding commitment to maintaining direct communication with citizens and to ensuring their needs are heard and addressed.