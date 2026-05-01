First direct US-Venezuela commercial flight in 7 years lands in Caracas

CARACAS, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The first direct commercial flight between the United States and Venezuela in 7 years landed in Caracas.

Flight AA3599 operated by Envoy Air, a subsidiary of American Airlines, departed Miami at 10:11 a.m. EDT (1411 GMT), five minutes ahead of its scheduled time, according to Miami International Airport flight departure information. It arrived around three hours later in the Venezuelan capital, returning to Florida later in the afternoon.

Earlier, the airline said that a second daily flight between Miami and Caracas will start on May 21.