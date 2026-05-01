UK terrorism threat level raised to severe after Golders Green attack

LONDON, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The terrorism threat level in the UK has been increased by the government from "substantial" to "severe" - meaning that a terrorist attack is considered highly likely in the next six months, BBC reported.

It comes after two men were stabbed in north London on Wednesday in an attack the Metropolitan Police is treating as a terrorist incident.

"As the threat level rises, I urge everyone to be vigilant, as they go about their daily lives, and report any concerns they have to the police," Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said.