China Southern Airlines Group orders 137 Airbus A320neo jets at US$ 21.4 bn

BEIJING, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) — China Southern Airlines (CZ) and its subsidiary Xiamen Airlines (MF) have signed agreements with Airbus for a total of 137 A320neo-family aircraft, representing one of the largest narrowbody orders this year.

CZ will purchase 102 aircraft and Xiamen Airlines will acquire 35, with deliveries scheduled from 2028 to 2032.

According to chinadailyasia.com, the combined catalog value of the deal is approximately US$21.4 billion, though the actual price is lower due to undisclosed concessions from Airbus. China Southern will fund the purchase through a combination of internal resources and external financing.