Abdullah bin Zayed reaffirms UAE support for Bahrain’s sovereign measures to safeguard national security

ABU DHABI, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, reaffirmed the UAE’s full support for the sovereign measures taken by the Kingdom of Bahrain to safeguard its security, uphold its sovereignty and national achievements, and counter any attempts to undermine the Kingdom’s stability.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that the security of the Kingdom of Bahrain is an integral part of the security of the UAE and the Gulf states, reiterating the UAE’s steadfast support for all measures undertaken by Bahrain to safeguard its national security and stability.