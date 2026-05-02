ITU Council adopts historic UAE-led resolution condemning Iranian attacks on civilian ICT infrastructure by consensus

GENEVA, 1st May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE, a member of the Council of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), led a diplomatic initiative at the ITU Council in Geneva, presenting a draft resolution on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan on the impact of attacks on civilian telecommunications and ICT infrastructure.

The resolution was presented by Jamal Al Musharakh, UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, on behalf of the GCC countries and Jordan, with the participation of Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), and the accompanying delegation.

The Council adopted the resolution by consensus, reflecting broad international support for addressing attacks and threats to civilian telecommunications infrastructure and their implications for regional and global connectivity. This marks the first resolution adopted by the ITU to include a clear condemnation of attacks on civilian telecommunications and ICT infrastructure.

In his statement, Al Musharakh noted that the Iranian terrorist attacks targeted civilian telecommunications and ICT infrastructure in the UAE and several countries in the region and beyond. He underscored that such infrastructure is essential to public services, emergency communications, humanitarian coordination, economic activity, and international connectivity.

Al Musharakh further highlighted that the consequences of these acts of aggression extend beyond the targeted countries, impacting the resilience and stability of regional and global digital networks.

The adopted resolution proposes a measured and technical response, including monitoring, assessment, and reporting on the impact of such attacks and threats, particularly their implications for regional and global connectivity.

The resolution underscores the importance of protecting civilian ICT infrastructure to maintain global connectivity, stability, and sustainable development.

Eng. Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, Director-General of TDRA, affirmed that, “Telecommunications and ICT infrastructure form the backbone of our shared digital future, and safeguarding them is a collective responsibility that ensures the continuity and stability of global connectivity for generations to come.”

The International Telecommunication Union is the United Nations’ specialized agency for information and communication technologies, responsible for coordinating global telecommunications networks and services. It plays a central role in setting international standards and promoting connectivity worldwide.