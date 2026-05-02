Qatar emphasises need to end all forms of racism, promote tolerance, coexistence

GENEVA, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Qatar has affirmed the importance of eliminating racism and racial discrimination in all its forms and manifestations, calling for the promotion of a culture of tolerance, coexistence, and mutual respect to face current challenges.

This came in the State of Qatar’s statement during the informal meeting of the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) held with States parties to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in Geneva.

The statement noted that Qatar has taken advanced steps in its efforts to promote the values of equality and spread the discourse of tolerance and acceptance of others. It highlighted the adoption of policies and plans that establish a pluralistic, safe social environment free from tensions, intolerance, hatred, and discrimination, based on its firm conviction that racism and racial discrimination constitute a violation of all international and national charters and norms.

The statement added that in light of current regional and international challenges, there is an increasing need to avoid any approaches that may lead, directly or indirectly, to fueling polarisation or enshrining discourses that may be understood as a justification for discrimination, exclusion, or targeting based on race or origin.

The statement stressed that protecting the principles of non-discrimination requires maintaining the collaborative nature of dialogue and safeguarding international platforms from any practices that may affect the required balance in addressing relevant issues.