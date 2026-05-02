UAE sharpens global AI edge through investment in next-generation talent

ABU DHABI, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates is making strategic investments in developing a new generation of young talent capable of leading the future of artificial intelligence, in step with rapid global advances in technology and digital transformation.

This approach reinforces the country’s position as a leader in innovation and supports the objectives of UAE Vision 2031.

Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) stands out as a key national pillar in building an integrated innovation ecosystem, fostering talent, and advancing research that strengthens the UAE’s position in future technologies. This is driven by sustained investment in human capital, knowledge and scientific research.

Since its establishment, the university has delivered a distinctive academic and research model that combines specialisation with international collaboration and links theoretical knowledge to practical application. This pioneering role has contributed to graduating a new generation of researchers and innovators capable of shaping the future of AI at local, regional and global levels.

In this context, the experiences of Emirati students at the university reflect the success of this vision, demonstrating its impact in preparing national leaders able to translate ambition into tangible achievements.

Abdullah Al Mansoori, a PhD researcher in machine learning (Class of 2026), said his academic journey represents a continuation of a long-standing passion for advanced technologies, with his enrolment at MBZUAI marking a pivotal turning point.

He noted that the university provided a highly advanced research environment grounded in rigorous scientific foundations and supported by leading international expertise, enabling him to specialise in areas such as collaborative learning and intelligent system personalisation.

Al Mansoori added that the university not only delivers knowledge but also shapes researchers capable of generating impactful research and competing globally, reflecting the UAE’s commitment to establishing a comprehensive national research ecosystem in which the university plays a central role.

His work focuses on developing collaborative machine learning solutions that allow intelligent models to operate jointly and adapt more efficiently to user needs. He is also engaged in pioneering federated learning applications in partnership with healthcare entities, aimed at developing predictive models that enhance healthcare quality while preserving data privacy.

He emphasised that the real impact of such research lies in making advanced AI technologies more accessible to institutions and communities, enabling practical solutions aligned with real-world needs, in line with the UAE’s vision of harnessing technology to serve society.

Meanwhile, Bashayer Al Suraidi, a Master’s graduate in machine learning (Class of 2026), described her experience at the university as a defining stage in her professional journey, particularly as she entered the programme with a background in information security and no prior experience in AI.

She explained that the university’s academic environment accelerated her development through specialised supervision and early integration into research activities. This led to a research project presented at an international conference, alongside the initiation of a preliminary patent application.

Al Suraidi said the university represents a global model for specialised education, combining theoretical depth with practical application, while offering students opportunities to train and collaborate with leading entities in strategic sectors such as aviation and space. This enhances their readiness for the labour market and provides hands-on experience in applying AI to real-world challenges.

Her work focuses on developing scalable intelligent systems, with practical applications in areas including mental health, natural language processing, computer vision and process automation. She noted that these projects aim to deliver reliable and responsible solutions that support decision-making and improve efficiency across sectors.

The experiences of Al Mansoori and Al Suraidi underscore MBZUAI’s pivotal role in preparing national talent capable of innovation, research and impact, reaffirming that investment in youth and knowledge remains the foundation for leading the next phase of artificial intelligence development.