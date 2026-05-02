11 dead in bus crash in western Mexico

MEXICO CITY, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- At least 11 people were killed and dozens injured Friday after a tourist bus overturned in the western Mexican state of Nayarit, authorities said.

The crash occurred near Amatlan de Canas in Nayarit, where the bus veered off the pavement and overturned.

Authorities initially reported that at least 31 people were injured. The Nayarit state prosecutor's office later said 11 people had died -- six at the scene and five in hospitals.

Nayarit authorities said they were coordinating with officials in Jalisco state, where the bus was from, and have opened an investigation into the accident.