China, ASEAN launch disaster management cooperation project

BEIJING, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) launched a disaster management cooperation project at a ceremony held at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia.

"This ceremony opens a new chapter in the ASEAN-China partnership, one grounded in concrete cooperation on disaster management. Over the years, our two sides have built a strong and dynamic relationship," Secretary-General of ASEAN Kao Kim Hourn said at the event.

Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Wang Qing said that China has provided emergency assistance on multiple occasions, demonstrating the deep bonds of mutual help among neighbours and setting an example for building a community with a shared future for humanity.

The China-ASEAN disaster management cooperation project aims to enhance regional coordination in disaster prevention and mitigation by providing human resources training for ASEAN, supporting emergency command and assessment technologies and equipment, sharing China's experience and practices in disaster early warning and response, and promoting technological connectivity, complementary resources, and mutual learning.

The year 2026 marks the 5th anniversary of the China-ASEAN Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.