Storms kill 4 in northeastern Brazil

SAO PAULO, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- At least four people, including two children, were killed Friday in Brazil's northeastern state of Pernambuco after heavy rains triggered flooding and landslides, authorities said.

Pernambuco's civil defence agency said five others were injured and about 1,500 people were evacuated.

In Recife, the state capital, emergency medical officials confirmed the deaths of a woman and her six-year-old son after a hillside collapsed in the Dois Unidos neighbourhood.

Two more deaths were reported in nearby Olinda, where a 20-year-old woman and her six-month-old son were buried by a landslide in the Alto da Bondade neighbourhood. Five others were rescued from the same site.

Heavy rains also caused damage in other parts of the Recife metropolitan area and inland municipalities.

Operations at Recife's international airport were suspended for more than five hours because of the storms.