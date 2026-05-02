Ajman Chamber to participate in Make it in the Emirates

AJMAN, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber is set to participate in the "Make it in the Emirates" platform under the Ajman Government pavilion from 4th to 7th May at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

The chamber aims to support national industries and promote Ajman as a sustainable industrial hub offering diverse investment opportunities. It also seeks to showcase Ajman’s products and services, expand its professional network and forge new partnerships.

The participation will also focus on exploring emerging markets, highlighting investment potential across industrial and economic sectors, supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and gaining insights into advanced technologies and best practices in production.