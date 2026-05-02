Austria unveils strategy to deepen partnership with Africa

VIENNA, 2nd May, 2026 (WAM) -- Austria has announced a new strategy to strengthen cooperation with African countries, focusing on the economy, security, stability and sustainable development, Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said.

As part of developing the Federal Government’s Africa Strategy, Meinl-Reisinger convened the Advisory Board on Development Policy to incorporate Austria’s collective expertise from development cooperation, academia, business, civil society and public administration into the strategy.

She said Austria aims to leverage its expertise to build modern and sustainable partnerships with countries across the continent.

Meinl-Reisinger said developments on the African continent have direct implications for Europe and Austria—economically, in terms of security, and socially. The Africa Strategy therefore aims to further strengthen cooperative partnerships in key areas such as the economy, security, stability and sustainable development.

"Austria’s security, stability and prosperity do not end at its borders. Addressing crises at their source is an investment in peace, opportunities and reliable partnerships—and thus also in Austria’s future," she added.